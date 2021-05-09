Doncic ejected in Mavericks’ 124-97 victory over Cavaliers

The Mavericks only face one playoff contender in their final four games, traveling to Memphis in their next contest. Dallas wraps up the regular season with also-rans New Orleans, Toronto and Minnesota. “Guys are aware of the standings, so I don’t need to talk about it,” coach Rick Carlisle said. “Given the way this season has gone, I’m more concerned with, ‘Where are we? What time is it? And where do you want to be in 10 minutes?’”