Greater Cleveland Food Bank to host drive-thru distribution in Muni Lot Thursday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (Great Health Divide) - The Greater Cleveland Food Bank will be having their weekly drive-thru food distribution Thursday, May 6.

The event is taking place rain or shine from 1-4 p.m. in the Muni Lot.

The Greater Cleveland Food Bank said it plans to distribute a combination of fresh produce and one box of shelf-stable food per family.

Anyone who plans to attend will need to follow the following guidelines given by the Greater Cleveland Food Bank:

Pre-register at www.WeFeedCLe.org . You will receive a number and you will need to bring that number with you as part of the check-in process. This will help minimize contact and estimate the number of people expected to attend. If you need help with the process, please call the Food Bank Help Center at 216-738-2067.

This will be a drive-thru process and you will not need to leave your vehicle for any reason. You MUST be in a vehicle to receive food. NO EXCEPTIONS.

Due to safety concerns, the Greater Cleveland Food Bank is REQUIRING that your trunk is empty. Food will only be placed in your trunk.

No walk-up clients.

The Muni Lot is located at 1503 South Marginal Road.

Anyone in need of food assistance and anyone who is not served at the distribution is encouraged to call the Greater Cleveland Food Bank Help Center at 216-738-2067 to find the nearest distributor to where they live.

