Mother’s Day marred by theft of memorial quilt for late daughter

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A very special quilt made from fabric from the fabric of Lucy Reff’s life has been stolen.
“All the different aspects of Lucy’s life, her t-shirts and dance clothes and horse clothes and you just name it,” says Lucy’s mother, Laura Reff. “They’re all things that she wore all the time.”
Twenty-three-year-old Lucy Reff passed away after a sudden illness in 2019, recently engaged and getting ready to graduate with a degree in respiratory therapy.
“I wish I could just see those [items] again,” Laura Reff said.
While living in Colorado, Lucy’s friend offered to make a quilt out of items from Lucy’s life and was driving the quilt to Clayton, New York when she and her husband stopped in Cleveland. A laptop, some clothes, and the quilt were stolen in the parking lot of Sonesta ES Suites near Cleveland Hopkins Airport on April 23, Lucy’s birthday.
“Any parent who’s lost a child can tell you it doesn’t matter what day it is, it’s a hard day,” says Laura Reff. “It would be just wonderful to get that back as a gift on Mother’s Day.”
Lucy had donated organs and saved four lives, according to her mother.
“They’re all wonderful people,” she says. “One of them is a doctor in New York City who continues Lucy’s career for us.”
Donate Life and the Reffs have offered $1,000 for the return of the quilt, no questions asked.
