Neighbors again protest skeet shooting noise outside Kirtland Country Club

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO) - Neighbors of the Kirtland Country Club in Willoughby protested outside the club again Sunday.
Back in March, 19 News told you about the people who are sick and tired of hearing the noise that comes from the skeet shooting at the Country Club.
In 2016, a judge ruled the club wasn’t violating any noise standards.
Regardless, residents like Rose Mary Colucci, who has lived nearby for five years with her teenage children, say that something’s got to change.
“When it affects your peace, you can’t sleep at night,” Colucci said. “The noise is ridiculous. Some thing’s got to be done.”
We reached out to the club Saturday morning, and they said they are sticking to the statement they have released in the past which says in part:
“The club has worked in collaboration with local officials and national experts to make certain that the skeet programs are properly permitted and remain compliant with all legal requirements.”
But resident Mitch Look said enough is enough.
“The constant barrage of gunfire every 20 seconds for hours on end — it’s just a bit much,” he said. “They won’t stop they don’t care.”
To sum it all up these residents have no plans to stand down: They have planned their next protest for July.
