Ohio reports single-day increase of 794 new COVID-19 cases

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Sunday, the Department of Health said 19,425 coronavirus deaths have been verified in the state of Ohio with at least 1,083,609 cases since the start of the pandemic.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine did not schedule a regular COVID-19 briefing on Sunday afternoon.
The 24-hour increase of 794 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Saturday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.
An additional 173,972 total cases are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 57,315 total hospitalizations reported on Friday, at least 7,906 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
