Police looking to identify suspects in Cleveland theft

(Source: Second District Community Relations Committee Facebook)
By Nicole Meyer | May 9, 2021 at 3:12 PM EDT - Updated May 9 at 3:12 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A theft occurred at a business in the area of W. 25th and Detroit Avenue on May 8 between 4 and 5 a.m.

The suspects in the photos broke into the business and were caught on camera loading boxes into their parked car.

One of the suspects appears to have a prosthetic leg as shown circled in one of the photos.

The suspects then fled eastbound on Detroit Avenue toward downtown.

The suspect vehicle appears to be a silver Cobalt or Cavalier.

If you have any information, call Officer Thompson at 216-623-5218.

