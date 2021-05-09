Police looking to identify suspects in Cleveland theft

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A theft occurred at a business in the area of W. 25th and Detroit Avenue on May 8 between 4 and 5 a.m.
The suspects in the photos broke into the business and were caught on camera loading boxes into their parked car.
One of the suspects appears to have a prosthetic leg as shown circled in one of the photos.
The suspects then fled eastbound on Detroit Avenue toward downtown.
The suspect vehicle appears to be a silver Cobalt or Cavalier.
If you have any information, call Officer Thompson at 216-623-5218.
