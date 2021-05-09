Rain and snow on Mother’s Day. What’s next? For some, flooding

NORTHEAST OHIO, Ohio (WOIO) - It was a soggy day for mothers and everyone else across Northeast Ohio.
Rain moved into the area and wrecked many Mother’s Day plans. Now the National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for the Black River in Elyria.
As of Sunday evening, the National Weather Service estimated that the river will peak at 15.9 feet around 8 a.m. Monday. As of 8:30 p.m. Sunday the river had risen to above 8 feet Sunday.
Residents of Carlisle Township south of Elyria along Woodside Drive can expect flooding to begin in their area when the river reaches 9.5 feet, which the national weather service believes will happen before 2 a.m. Monday.
Once the river reaches 11 feet, flooding will begin along the East Branch of the Black River on Foster Road in Penfield Township.
Across Northeast Ohio, first responders urged caution and reminded drivers not to try to cross flooded roadways.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.