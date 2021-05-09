Three-home blaze on Cleveland East Side leaves at least one family without a home

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Naijal and Kimberly Hawkins are left picking up the pieces.
Their home was one of the three houses that caught on fire near the intersection of East 30th Street and Payne Avenue in Cleveland, Wednesday evening.
“Yeah to lose everything is a huge loss,” said Naijal Hawkins.
Kim Hawkins described the terrifying moments during the fire as devastating.
She was at home with her 12-year-old son.
When her husband Naijal heard about what happened, he rushed home from his tattoo shop, “Red Lion Tattoo N Kutz”.
It was their son who called the police.
Luckily no one was hurt.
“I went so fast,” said Kimberly Hawkins. “I screamed there was smoke. I just yelled for him to get out of the house.”
Since the tragedy happened the Hawkins have been staying at the Hotel Indigo in downtown Cleveland.
They really don’t know what rebuilding looks like.
“I don’t even have any perspectives on where we are going so that seems so far-fetched at the moment,” she said.
Finding housing is the first thing on their agenda.
The Red Cross was able to assist the family with a care package, but the Hawkins have a long road ahead of them in getting some normalcy back in their lives.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.