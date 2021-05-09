Vermilion Township vehicle pursuit ends in foot chase; Man is still at large

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Authorities are searching for a man they say is connected to a motor vehicle pursuit that ended in Vermilion Township Sunday afternoon.
The pursuit ended near the intersection of US-6 and Risden Road, according to an Erie County Sheriff’s Department Facebook post.
James Earl Thompson, 39, fled the intersection on foot leaving his vehicle behind.
Thompson was headed southbound through a wooded area from the Norfolk Southern railroad tracks west of Risden Road, according to the post.
K-9 officers searched for Thompson, but they did not locate him.
Deputies say Thompson may still be in the area on foot. He may be armed, authorities say.
Thompson was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt, darker camouflage cargo pants, and a matching camouflage hat.
The sheriff’s office asks the public to call 911 if they see Thompson.
“DO NOT approach him,” the post warns.
