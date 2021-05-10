Berea’s National Rib Cook-Off & Beer Fest returns in 2021 following last year’s COVID-19 cancelation

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The National Rib Cook-Off & Beer Fest is returning to Berea this summer.
The annual event was canceled in 2020 due to concerns over the coronavirus, but will be held once again this year over Memorial Day weekend from May 28 to May 31 at the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds.
Organizers said entry may be limited and masks could be required so that guests can adhere to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control or state of Ohio
Ten rib teams from throughout the country will convene at this year’s event to compete for one of three major awards:
- Best ribs
- Best sauce
- People’s choice
Craft beer from brewers that include Platform, Saucy Brew Works, Rhinegeist, and Yuengling will also be offered at the event.
Other attractions include family-fun activities, live music, and a Corvette car show
Admission is free from noon until 5 p.m. on opening day. Admission will then be $5 for the remainder of the event.
Berea’s National Rib Cook-Off & Beer Fest started in Northeast Ohio in 1999.
