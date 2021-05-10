Better Business Bureau warns drivers about scams amid a rental car shortage nationwide

Recently an East Cleveland man reported to BBB he was scammed when he went online and Googled the phone number for Budget Rent a Car. He told BBB “I needed a rental car and called Budget Rent A Car from a phone number I located on Google. I arranged for the rental car to be delivered.” The man says he was told by the representative on the phone that he could get a discount if he paid the entire $300 security deposit with a Go Bank Visa card purchased at Walgreens. The man purchased the card and then read the scammers the information off the back of the card. When the car was not delivered as promised the next day, the consumer became concerned. He tried to call back his rental representative but the number went straight to voicemail. He called the real Budget Rent a Car that told him they don’t deliver cars.