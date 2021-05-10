Cavaliers fall off pace late, lose to Indiana 111-102

CLEVELAND, Ohio - The Cleveland Cavaliers late season struggles continued Monday night at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. With only nine players dressed against the Indiana Pacers, the Cavaliers drop their 11th straight game 111-102.
After taking a 60-53 lead into halftime, the second half belonged to the visiting Pacers. The Cavs were outscored 58-42. Collin Sexton lead the Cavaliers with a game high 25 points. Isaac Okoro added 22 points. Dean Wade recorded his first career double-double, 19 points and 12 rebounds.
Indiana was lead by center Domantas Sabonis who recorded another 20 point, 20 rebound double double. Sabonis scored 21 points and pulled down 20 rebounds. Kelan Martin lead the Pacers in scoring with 25 points.
The Cavaliers have three games remaining. Wednesday night is the home finale when the Boston Celtics come to town. Road games at Washington Friday and Brooklyn Sunday will wrap up the 2020-2021 Cavaliers season.
