Cleveland Clinic finds nearly all admitted to its hospitals for COVID-19 are unvaccinated

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - With more people vaccinated against COVID-19, the number of trips to Northeast Ohio hospitals have gone down, but they’re not gone completely.
The Cleveland Clinic is still seeing COVID-19 patients admitted to the its hospitals and intensive care units on a daily basis.
But how likely are you to end up there if you’re fully vaccinated?
Cleveland Clinic doctors looked at 4300 of their hospital patients admitted between January 1, 2021 and April 13, 2021. They found that nearly all (99.75%) were not fully vaccinated against COVID.
“We did have patients who got the first dose, but before they could get the second dose did end up with COVID and did end up in hospital,” Dr. Ajit Moghekar, a pulmonologist with the Cleveland Clinic, told 19 News.
Those who were vaccinated and included in the study received either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. But Dr. Moghekar pointed out that doesn’t mean the Johnson & Johnson vaccine won’t also help keep you out of the hospital.
“Getting to a point where we have at least 72 to 80 percent of the population vaccinated is our goal,” said Dr. Moghekar.
As of May 9, 2021, 33 percent of Ohioans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Over 41 percent of Ohioans received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
The Cleveland Clinic also looked at 47,000 of their Ohio employees, four months after the clinic started giving the COVID-19 vaccine. All of the employees examined were caregivers. The clinic found that 1,991 of them got COVID-19. And nearly all of these employees who contracted the virus (99.7%) were unvaccinated.
