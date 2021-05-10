Elyria Family Dollar thief assaults employee

By Rachel Vadaj | May 10, 2021 at 10:54 PM EDT - Updated May 10 at 10:54 PM

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria Police are urging the community to come forward and identify the man accused of stealing from Family Dollar on Lake Avenue.

The theft reportedly happened around 5:50 p.m. on May 8.

Police said he assaulted the store employee when he was confronted about the theft and took off in a black SUV.

Take a close look at the surveillance photo shared by Elyria Police:

Call dispatch 440-323-3302 or email Ofc. Laurendeau at hlaurendeau@cityofelyria.org if you recognize the theft suspect.

