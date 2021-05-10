Elyria Family Dollar thief assaults employee

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria Police are urging the community to come forward and identify the man accused of stealing from Family Dollar on Lake Avenue.
The theft reportedly happened around 5:50 p.m. on May 8.
Police said he assaulted the store employee when he was confronted about the theft and took off in a black SUV.
Take a close look at the surveillance photo shared by Elyria Police:
Call dispatch 440-323-3302 or email Ofc. Laurendeau at hlaurendeau@cityofelyria.org if you recognize the theft suspect.
2021-10910: The Elyria Police Department is attempting to identify this black male suspect. He was involved in a theft from the Family Dollar store on Lake Ave. He assaulted the store employee when confronted about the theft. He fled in a black SUV. If you know who this suspect is please contact Officer Laurendeau at hlaurendeau@cityofelyria.org or dispatch at 440-323-3302.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.