Giant Eagle now accepts walk-ins for COVID-19 vaccinations

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - You can now get your COVID-19 vaccine just by walking into the grocery store, at least that’s the case at Giant Eagle.
“So, I think it’s great, convenient, easy, get one while your shopping, banking maybe,” said Lucinda Santiago, Cleveland resident.
Santiago says she thinks more people may be willing to get the vaccine now that Giant Eagle isn’t requiring appointments.
“A lot of people maybe are confused on how to even make the appointment... whether it’s online or on the phone or whether you have to come in in-person and schedule the appointment,” Santiago added.
Convenience is one reason Giant Eagle made the switch to walk-ins.
Another reason was that the supply of the vaccine outweighs the demand for it right now.
“We are in such a good supply that we’re excited to open up that access and make this vaccine as available as it’s ever been,” said Jannah Jablonowsk, spokeswoman, Giant Eagle.
Jablonowski says she hopes the change over to walk-ins will motivate people who are hesitant about getting vaccinated to get the shot in the arm.
“We can really reassure our patients that when they come and get they come and get their vaccine, they will receive the same level of care they do when they come to refill their prescriptions or get their annual flu shot,” Jablonowski added.
Meanwhile, Santiago says she hasn’t gotten her vaccine yet, but when she does it will most likely be by a walk-in visit at Gaint Eagle.
“I work five days out of the week and the two days I am off, I’m really busy, so that would be the best thing for me,” said Santiago.
Keep this in mind, now that Giant Eagle is accepting walk-ins, you won’t be able to book specific time appointments online.
