Humane Society: Ohio 2nd nationally in number of problem puppy mills

Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio has the second largest number of problem puppy mills named in the 2021 Horrible Hundred Report released by the Humane Society of the United States.
The group identified 16 Ohio puppy mills in the annual report that compiles instances of animal suffering and consumer complaints, according to a Humane Society media release.
Problems at the 16 puppy mills identified in the report were documented by state or USDA investigators.
Violations included dogs being kept in filthy, poor housing conditions, injured dogs not receiving adequate veterinary care, dogs suffering in the cold without proper shelter, the release said.
The Humane Society says the public can avoid puppy mills by refusing to buy a puppy from a pet store, an Internet site, or any breeder they have not met in person and screened.
