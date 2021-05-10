Man dies from gunshot to head in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 58-year-old man died after he was shot in the head Saturday afternoon, the Summit County Medical Examiner said.
According to the medical examiner, Akron police arrived at Grace Park, located at 201 Park Street, around 4:55 p.m. Saturday for a possible shooting.
Officers found the victim lying on the ground with a gunshot wound in his head.
The man was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead about 15 minutes after he was found.
The man’s identity has not been released yet.
