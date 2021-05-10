2 men recently granted bond after years in prison celebrate Mother’s Day with their moms

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Each holiday Elaine Phillips Witherspoon sets a place at the table for her son, hoping, wishing, praying he walks through the door.
This year that dream finally came true. Elaine now gets to celebrate Mother’s Day with her son Kenny for the first time in nearly 15 years.
“When he first came out the door, I could have passed out,” said Witherspoon. “I couldn’t even believe it.”
Kenny Phillips and Michael Sutton spent nearly 15 years in prison for attempted murder, but they say it’s a crime they didn’t commit. The Eighth District Court ruled that the state’s failure to disclose evidence violated their rights to a fair trial.
Their freedom now gives them a chance to celebrate and thank their moms.
“She was like I got you man,” said Kenny Phillips. “It’s gonna be alright.”
“Thank you, baby. Thank you so much. The best gift ever, Yes,” said Witherspoon.
For Michael Sutton, his mom instilling faith in God, kept him going.
“One day she told me to pray and ask God to find you a way,” said Michael Sutton.
The way lead them to the house of the Lord.
The Sutton family celebrated this special day at church; Dr. Rev. R.A. Vernon of The Word Church said a special prayer for the family.
“That he was only 17 when he left, and he got a whole lot of time left to be married and to produce money and to honor you in the name of Jesus; I’ll pray for both of them now,” said Dr. Rev. R.A. Vernon.
“I never thought this day would come and now this day is here,” said Roberta Sutton Cook, Michael’s mother.
It’s certainly one these loving mothers will never forget.
