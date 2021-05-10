New conductor is sweet music to the ears of Cleveland Institute of Music

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Uruguay-born and Vienna-trained Austrian Carlos Kalmar comes to Northeast Ohio with lofty goals for the Cleveland Institute of Music.
“To establish the gold standard of orchestral playing,” says Kalmar, who has worked with the Oregon Symphony Orchestra for the last 18 years.
He wants the more than 300 students from around the country and around the world to leave Cleveland and conquer the classical music industry.
“They will be in the finals for a job, ‘Oh, that one, she comes from CIM. He comes from CIM,’ and they will all win the best jobs in the world,” says the 63-year-old.
The conductor serves as the leader of a school whose facility includes members of the Cleveland Orchestra.
“In every way, it’s the heartbeat of the school,” says CIM president and CEO Paul Hogle, who says CIM has a unique relationship with the rest of University Circle.
Kulas Hall and Mixon Hall serve as meeting space for the community and it’s an important player in the larger orchestra of University Circle.
“It’s a remarkable square mile,” says Hogle. “There’s nothing like it in America.”
Kalmar is CIM’s first new conductor in 40 years, his predecessor serving for 38 years before the three-year search that culminated with Kalmar’s hiring.
“The basics of the city of Cleveland where we’re here literally in the middle of everything,” says Kalmar. “And all together being part of this wonderful facility will be very exciting.”
