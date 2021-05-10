Northeast Ohio weather: Cool pattern hangs on in the short term; 60s return by the end of the work week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After a very wet start to May, things are quieting down, for now.
The forecast is mainly dry through the end of the work week, and even into the weekend.
I wouldn’t rule out a passing rain shower this evening, but most areas will be okay.
Temperatures are also trending upward, albeit slowly.
Highs will only climb into the 50s Tuesday and Wednesday.
We’ll finally return to the low 60s by Thursday into Friday.
Temperatures may even reach the upper 60s by the weekend.
