Northeast Ohio Weather: Temperatures remain well below normal

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A drier forecast for the most part through mid week at least. A colder than normal air mass is still in place across Ohio. Our weather is coming in from the northwest. I went with a partly cloudy sky today with some lake effect moisture. High temperatures will be in the 50s. Frost threat again overnight as temperatures fall into the 30s. The air mass is forecast to get even a little colder tomorrow. Afternoon temperatures only lower to middle 50s. A weak disturbance could set off isolated lake effect showers late day and evening. Best risk of this is east of Cleveland. Another partly cloudy day Wednesday. High temperatures upper 50s to near 60 degrees. More frost is expected Tuesday and Wednesday nights. Gradual warming the second half of the week.