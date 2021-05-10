Ohio GOATS could win you cash

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Fantasy football has come a long way over the years, and now one group is taking it to an even higher level. A community based fantasy league pitting cities against each other. The Hall Of Fantasy League will launch this fall with a draft in April.
“I think that’s the one element that has always been missing from fantasy is the community element,” said Mat Sposta, Sr. Executive Consultant of the HOFL. “the ability to have the game unfold and the excitement unfold in a group setting.”
Sposta says the league is unlike anything we have ever seen before. There are 10 teams based all over the country, one of them is the Ohio GOATS. Each team is run by a General Manager. The GMs have not yet been named. They get input from stakeholders. The stakeholders are anybody that has paid into the team.
“You’re going to have the managers being strongly influenced by the stakeholders,” said Sposta. “we see this new dimension in the same way that fans of traditional sports teams feel like they can influence decision making.”
The GMs will be announced in the coming weeks, they will be big names in the fantasy football industry. And like any good fantasy league, there are payouts for the winners. In this case, the stakeholders. If you are a stakeholder of the first place team you get six times your buy in, second place gets three times, third place gets their money back.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.