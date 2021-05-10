Ohio governor, first lady unveil ‘Storybook Trail’ in Lorain County to promote youth reading

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and first lady Fran DeWine are expected in Northeast Ohio on Monday to unveil part of a youth literacy initiative.
The two were scheduled to be joined by Ohio Department of Natural Resources Director Mary Mertz to unveil a new Storybook Trail in Wellington at Findley State Park.
The trail is lined with pages from a children’s book and are meant to encourage outdoor exploration along with youth literacy.
Stories found along the trail are possible through a partnership between Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library and the Ohio Governor’s Imagination Library.
Ohio Gov. DeWine was also in Brookville on Monday morning to introduce another Storybook Trail.
