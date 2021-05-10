Parents hesitant to get their children vaccinated as FDA authorizes Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for ages 12-15

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Children ages 12 to 15 are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine as of May 10, but not all parents plan to vaccinate their children.
And getting them on board may be a challenge.
Less than a third of parents with children in that age group said they’ll get them vaccinated right away.
New Kaiser Family Foundation research shows three in ten parents of children ages 12-15 said they’ll get their child vaccinated as soon as possible, one quarter said they’ll wait and see, 18% plan to get their child vaccinated if schools require it.
And nearly a quarter said they will definitely not make their kids get the shots.
Children now make up about 25% of COVID-19 infections and that number is climbing.
They’re less likely to have severe COVID, but thousands have been hospitalized.
Five sites are participating in children’s trials for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
Here in Ohio, Cincinnati Children’s Hospital is a part of the testing.
Dr. Yvonne Maldonado with Stanford University School of Medicine said they’re working to find the right dose for younger kids.
She said it’s critical children get vaccinated.
“While the numbers look small, they are still important. People under 18 make up over 20% of the U.S. population. And if we want to reach herd immunity, it is going to be important to tap into that population as well,” Dr. Maldonado said.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.