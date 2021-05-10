Police: Man arrested after squeezing, seriously injuring 2-month-old baby during fight at Akron residence

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The reported father of a 2-month-old child was arrested after allegedly causing serious injuries to a baby during an altercation at an Akron-area home.
According to detectives, Hakim Tinsley was arrested late Saturday night after police responded to a Leighton Avenue residence for reports of an injured child.
When police arrived, members of the Akron Fire Department were already treating the 2-month-old baby’s injuries.
Investigators determined that Tinsley, who left the scene before police arrived, wrapped his arms around the baby and squeezed, causing serious injuries while he was involved in an altercation at the residence.
The 24-year-old suspect was later located by Akron police near South Main Street and taken into custody on charges that include felonious assault, endangering children, and domestic violence.
The baby was taken to Akron Children’s Hospital in critical, but stable condition. A 49-year-old woman was also injured during the incident while trying to protect the child.
