St. Jude doctor pushes for children ages 12 to 15 to get vaccinated when approved

“In order to achieve the two-thirds threshold necessary for herd immunity, childhood vaccinations are a key component,” said Dr. Miguela Caniza. “Even if we immunize all adults in the United States against COVID-19, we still only get to 74% of the population protected. As vaccine hesitancy and the spread of variants become a growing crisis, being able to vaccinate children safely and effectively against COVID-19 will be a critically important step in helping us to control the virus.”