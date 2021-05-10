St. Jude doctor pushes for children ages 12 to 15 to get vaccinated when approved

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - This week, the FDA could approve the Pfizer vaccine for children between the ages of 12 and 15.
The director of the Global Infectious Diseases Program at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital said getting kids vaccinated, when approved, can only help the world in its fight against COVID-19.
“In order to achieve the two-thirds threshold necessary for herd immunity, childhood vaccinations are a key component,” said Dr. Miguela Caniza. “Even if we immunize all adults in the United States against COVID-19, we still only get to 74% of the population protected. As vaccine hesitancy and the spread of variants become a growing crisis, being able to vaccinate children safely and effectively against COVID-19 will be a critically important step in helping us to control the virus.”
Dr. Canzia has been on the global forefront of the COVID-19 from the onset and has outlined three key reasons getting children vaccinate will be key;
- Children and teenagers can also become infected and some of them with serious disease. We are still learning about this infection and their consequences including those long term called the post-COVID conditions including long-COVID, multiorgan effects of COVID, and the effect of COVID treatment or hospitalization.
- Children and teenagers are highly mobiles attending schools, sports, and intersecting more often with various age groups including with their caretakers and older family members.
- Because of the high percent of children and teenagers being asymptomatic or with minimal symptoms, most likely they will be effectively spreading during a very contagious period, and even more so, if they don’t follow the standard precautions (distancing, using masks and practicing hand hygiene).
