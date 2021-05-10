Streetsboro councilman accused of sending inappropriate pictures to 13-year-old boy waives court hearing

Streetsboro councilman accused of sending inappropriate pictures to 13-year-old boy waives court hearing
John Ruediger (Source: Mayfield Heights Police)
By Julia Bingel | May 10, 2021 at 1:18 PM EDT - Updated May 10 at 1:22 PM

LYNDHURST, Ohio (WOIO) - A 42-year-old Streetsboro councilman arrested by Mayfield Heights police for allegedly sending inappropriate pictures of himself to a teenager waived his hearing in Lyndhurst Municipal Court Monday.

John Ruediger remains out on a $5,000 bond.

His case will now be presented to the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury.

Streetsboro councilman arrested after he sent inappropriate pictures to teenage boy (bodycam)

Mayfield Heights police said Ruediger met the 13-year-old boy on Snapchat and showed up at the boy’s house on April 25.

Ruediger was arrested on April 29 and charged with disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.

Streetsboro Mayor Glenn Broska released the below statement:

As Mayor of the City of Streetsboro, I am disturbed to learn of the arrest of Councilman John Ruediger. We are aware of...

Posted by Mayor Glenn M. Broska on Tuesday, May 4, 2021

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.