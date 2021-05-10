Trio of shoplifters wanted for targeting Lake County dollar stores

PAINESVILLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The accused band of thieves the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said shoplifted from the Family Dollar in Painesville Township on April 25 is suspected to be the same group that stole from the Mentor-on-the-Lake Dollar Store that same day.
Both law enforcement departments need your help identifying them.
The sheriff’s office said two women and one man, all in their mid to late twenties, went into the Family Dollar on Mentor Avenue around 7:50 p.m.
According to the sheriff, the man grabbed four plastic blue totes and brought them to the women.
The trio then filled the totes with numerous items and dashed through the front door before taking off in a silver Chevy Impala with tinted windows and temporary registration in the rear window, according to the sheriff.
Mentor-on-the-Lake Police said this same group appeared to have stolen from their city’s Dollar Store on April 25.
Take a close look at the surveillance photos shared by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office:
If you recognize any of the suspects or have any other information on this theft investigation, call the Lake County Sheriff’s Office at 440-350-5620 and reference Dep. Ridler’s investigation for case #21-025798.
