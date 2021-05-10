U.S. Marshals offer reward for fugitive wanted for multiple offenses

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man wanted by three law enforcement agencies is the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force Fugitive of the Week.
Christopher Montgomery, 28, is wanted by Cuyahoga County sheriff deputies for felonious assault and Cleveland police for menacing by stalking.
Montgomery is also wanted by the Ohio Adult Parole Authority for a parole violation.
His last known address is near the 10000 block of Manor Ave. in Cleveland.
Reward money is available for anyone with information which leads to Montgomery’s capture.
You can call the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833) or you can send a web tip to http://www.usmarshals.gov/district/oh-n/index.html
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.