USPS seeks to hire 400 workers in Cleveland area

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The United States Postal Service is still looking for new hires as residents prepare their applications at their local offices.
“Everybody needs mail, it’s something I’ve noticed forever,” Rayvon Hale, who frequents the post office on E. 55th St., said.
The Postal Service’s Cleveland hiring coordinator, Cynthia Mravec, said the office seeks to hire between 300 and 400 individuals. USPS already hosted a massive drive-through job fair earlier this May in the city.
The office is looking for new hires to step in for the older generation of employees preparing for retirement.
“We have an employee that has been working here in Cleveland since 1957,” Mravec said. “It’s real, we’re just trying to fill that gap.”
Hale does not have a preference for any particular position or area, but has an idea of where he could fit best: “It would be more so with mail carrying and delivery, but if I could work inside too that would be awesome.”
He also looks to learn more about the post office system. He said he has experienced mail slowdowns over the past few months. “That’s about the only thing that’s really changed, the delays.”
According to Mravec, she is not worried about any possible slowdowns.
“We are not experiencing any delays now,” she said. “I mean, that was during peak, and we’ve moved forward from that.”
Regardless, residents like Hale are more than ready to join a job force that Mravec will never stop praising.
“We’re paving the way to people’s futures, this is a great place to just come on board,” she said.
