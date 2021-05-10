Warrants out for 4 men accused of stealing multiple cars in Bay Village in 2020

BAY VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - Four men have warrants out for their arrest in relation to multiple cars stolen from Bay Village last year, and police are urging the community to help bring them to justice.
Police said identified the following suspects as Angel Omar Sanchez Amaro, Damon M Berry Jr., Raul Perez, and Romeo Rodriguez.
Police said the department is also seeking charges against three boys who are also involved in this case.
Call the Bay Village Detective Bureau at 440-871-1234 if you have any information on these individuals.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.