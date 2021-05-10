Who are the Top 5 current Cleveland athletes at their positions?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - #5 ... Baker Mayfield.
When it comes to Baker, it’s not just about the numbers, although ... we can certainly break down those as well.
Only seven quarterbacks in NFL history have thrown more touchdown passes in their first three seasons than Mayfield has. He ranks ahead of Russell Wilson ... and Deshaun Watson ... and Josh Allen, with whom he’ll forever be compared.
Of course, he’s in even better company when you dig deeper. Baker is one of only three quarterbacks in history to rack up 3,500 passing yards and at least 20 TD tosses in EACH of their first three seasons, and the other two were named Manning and Luck. And the other two weren’t saddled with Hue Jackson and Freddie Kitchens first two seasons.
But it’s about much more than numbers when you analyze exactly what Mayfield brings to a team. It’s a contagious energy and swagger that both of his college teams caught early on ... and the Browns feed off of it just as much.
That was evident last season when, finally playing under the right coach, Baker took his team to new heights. It wasn’t just the 26 touchdowns, it was the drop down to eight picks ... only two of which came after Week 7. And it was where he led the Browns: to 11 wins, the playoffs, and the biggest road victory this franchise had seen in more than half a century.
Lamar Jackson may be the most dynamic quarterback from that 2018 Draft class ...
And Josh Allen, the biggest gunslinger ...
But Baker Mayfield is right up there, with them, and any other Top 10 quarterback you want to name.
And the best part is, as he proved throughout the second half of last season: he’s only getting better.
