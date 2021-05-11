Are you eligible for $465M in new rental and utility assistance in Ohio?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -To help renters from being evicted as the state tries to claw out of the pandemic, today Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed House Bill 167 (HB 167) to provide millions in financial assistance.
Back in November, the first relief package in the state provided $100 million, but HB 167 surpasses that offering $465 million.
Money can be used by tenants for rent and utilities.
Landlords and property management companies can apply for the money, but it has to be done in conjunction with tenants to show eligibility.
The money will be issued through the state’s 47 Ohio’s Community Action Agencies, who have handled utility assistance in the past.
Those who are eligible will apply directly through their local agency, a list of which can be found here.
Eligibility is based on a household’s size and income when compared to the rest of the county in which they live, and is defined as “low-income.”
For example, in Cuyahoga County the breakdown is as follows:
For the complete list of Ohio’s 88 counties search the list below;
When applying the Ohio Development Services Agency is telling tenants they will need the following;
- Names of all household members
- Date(s) of birth
- Social Security Number(s), if applicable
- Current or previous address
- Copies of Social Security cards, or verification for each household member, if applicable
- Proof of income for all household members 18 years or older
- Any supporting documentation to demonstrate need
- Proof of hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic
Any federal unemployment stipend is excluded from determining a household’s benefit.
