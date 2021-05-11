2 Strong 4 Bullies
Court appearance for Fairview Park mom accused of driving drunk wrong way on I-90 with 3-year-old

Tarren Yuschak
Tarren Yuschak(Source: Westlake Police Department)
By Julia Bingel and Avery Williams
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 7:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WOIO) - The Fairview Park mom accused of driving drunk the wrong way in Westlake with her three-year-old child in the car will appear Thursday in Rocky River Municipal Court.

Fairview Park police arrested Tarren Yuschak, 26, in the driveway of her home on W. 210th Street around 11:30 p.m. on May 4. Yuschak is charged with OVI and child endangering.

Fairview Park mom charged with OVI and child endangering.
Fairview Park mom charged with OVI and child endangering.((Source: Westlake police))

Several people called 911 around 10:45 p.m. on May 4 after seeing a driver travel eastbound on I-90 in the westbound lanes between Avon and Columbia Road.

Police later identifed the driver as Yuschak.

Another driver swerved to avoid her and ended up in a ditch. They weren’t injured.

Westlake Police Captain Gerald Vogel said she took a field sobriety test and also a breathalyzer and tested more than double the legal limit in Ohio with a BAC of .165.

Yuschak’s court appearance is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Watch in the video player below.

