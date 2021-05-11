2 Strong 4 Bullies
Fairview Park mom accused of driving drunk wrong way on I-90 with 3-year-old to appear in court

Tarren Yuschak
Tarren Yuschak(Source: Westlake Police Department)
By Vic Gideon and Avery Williams
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 6:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WOIO) - The Fairview Park mom accused of driving drunk the wrong way in Westlake with her three-year-old child in the car will appear Thursday morning in Rocky River Municipal Court.

Fairview Park police arrested Tarren Yuschak, 26, in the driveway of her home on W. 210th Street around 11:30 p.m. on May 4. Yuschak is charged with OVI and child endangering.

Yuschak has a court hearing scheduled for 8:45 a.m. Watch our coverage in the video player below.

Several people called 911 around 10:45 p.m. on May 4 after seeing a driver travel eastbound on I-90 in the westbound lanes between Avon and Columbia Road.

Police later identifed the driver as Yuschak.

Another driver swerved to avoid her and ended up in a ditch. They weren’t injured.

Westlake Police Captain Gerald Vogel said she took a field sobriety test and also a breathalyzer and tested more than double the legal limit in Ohio with a BAC of .165.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

