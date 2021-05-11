5 years probation for Fairview Park mom convicted of driving drunk wrong way on I-90 with 3-year-old

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WOIO) - The Fairview Park mom convicted of driving drunk the wrong way in Westlake with her three-year-old child in the car was sentenced in Rocky River Municipal Court Thursday to five years probation.

The judge also suspended Tarren Yuschak’s license for four years.

Tarren Yuschak ((Source: WOIO))

Fairview Park police arrested Yuschak in the driveway of her home on W. 210th Street around 11:30 p.m. on May 4, 2021.

Several people called 911 around 10:45 p.m. on May 4, 2021 after seeing a driver travel eastbound on I-90 in the westbound lanes between Avon and Columbia Road.

Police later identified the driver as Yuschak.

Another driver swerved to avoid her and ended up in a ditch. They weren’t injured.

Westlake Police Captain Gerald Vogel said she took a field sobriety test and also a breathalyzer and tested more than double the legal limit in Ohio with a BAC of .165.

