2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

5 years probation for Fairview Park mom convicted of driving drunk wrong way on I-90 with 3-year-old

Tarren Yuschak (Source: Fairview Park police)
Tarren Yuschak (Source: Fairview Park police)(Source: Westlake Police Department)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WOIO) - The Fairview Park mom convicted of driving drunk the wrong way in Westlake with her three-year-old child in the car was sentenced in Rocky River Municipal Court Thursday to five years probation.

The judge also suspended Tarren Yuschak’s license for four years.

Tarren Yuschak
Tarren Yuschak((Source: WOIO))

Fairview Park police arrested Yuschak in the driveway of her home on W. 210th Street around 11:30 p.m. on May 4, 2021.

Several people called 911 around 10:45 p.m. on May 4, 2021 after seeing a driver travel eastbound on I-90 in the westbound lanes between Avon and Columbia Road.

Police later identified the driver as Yuschak.

Another driver swerved to avoid her and ended up in a ditch. They weren’t injured.

Westlake Police Captain Gerald Vogel said she took a field sobriety test and also a breathalyzer and tested more than double the legal limit in Ohio with a BAC of .165.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ethan Liming (Source: Family)
3 suspects accused in beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School indicted on lesser charges
Men are seen dancing on top of an RTA bus around 2:30 a.m. June 5th.
Caught on Camera: Men dance on roof of RTA bus, others pound on windshield as party spills into Cleveland streets
A woman was carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended Tuesday morning.
Police: Woman carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended in Cuyahoga Falls
Man critically shot on Clark Avenue
Man shot in grocery store parking lot on Cleveland’s West Side
19-year-old Berea man sentenced to over 70 years in prison
19-year-old Cleveland man sentenced to over 70 years in prison

Latest News

19 News
Jacoby Brissett to start at quarterback in Cleveland Browns preseason finale
Protester arrested after Jayland Walker rally
Man arrested after Jayland Walker rally was wanted for assault at July demonstration
(Source: Cleveland police)
Cleveland woman saves officer stung by bees
12-year-old Cleveland girl found safe