5 years probation for Fairview Park mom convicted of driving drunk wrong way on I-90 with 3-year-old
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WOIO) - The Fairview Park mom convicted of driving drunk the wrong way in Westlake with her three-year-old child in the car was sentenced in Rocky River Municipal Court Thursday to five years probation.
The judge also suspended Tarren Yuschak’s license for four years.
Fairview Park police arrested Yuschak in the driveway of her home on W. 210th Street around 11:30 p.m. on May 4, 2021.
Several people called 911 around 10:45 p.m. on May 4, 2021 after seeing a driver travel eastbound on I-90 in the westbound lanes between Avon and Columbia Road.
Police later identified the driver as Yuschak.
Another driver swerved to avoid her and ended up in a ditch. They weren’t injured.
Westlake Police Captain Gerald Vogel said she took a field sobriety test and also a breathalyzer and tested more than double the legal limit in Ohio with a BAC of .165.
