Cleveland Clinic holding 2nd annual St. Baldrick’s Head-shaving event Sunday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Clinic is shaving heads for a good cause on Sunday.
The 2nd annual St. Baldrick’s Head-shaving event will be taking place on Sunday, May 16.
This year will be live-streamed so friends, family, and spectators can watch safely from a distance as participants shave their heads in order to raise funds for childhood cancer research.
One of the participants for the virtual shave on Sunday will be St. Baldrick’s Infrastructure Grant recipient, Dr. Matteo Trucco, pediatric hematologist/oncologist at Cleveland Clinic Children’s. This will be his fourth time participating in a St. Baldrick’s head-shaving event.
