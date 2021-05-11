Cleveland man pleads guilty to weapons charge after allegedly shooting police officer

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland man, who authorities say shot a Cleveland police officer in July, pleaded guilty in federal court to being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to U.S. Department of Justice press release.
Darryl Borden, 43, of Cleveland shot one of the officers who was called to a residence where a woman said Borden was threatening her, according to court records.
Borden was in a bathroom in a second-floor bathroom, the records show. When officers attempted to search the room, Borden fired on them, striking one in the arm and the back.
Another officer returned fire and both retreated outside the home.
Cleveland police SWAT officers responded to took Borden into custody.
Authorities recovered a handgun in the bathroom, according to the release.
Borden is prohibited from carrying a firearm because of previous convictions for robbery, burglary, and sexual battery in the Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court, the press release said.
“We cannot tolerate individuals who commit violent acts against either members of our community or first responders coming to their aid,” stated Roland H. Herndon, Jr., Special Agent in Charge of ATF’s Columbus Field Division. “His guilty plea ensures that he will not be a further threat to the safety of our community for quite some time.”
Borden has also been indicted for attempted murder and felonious assault of a police officer as a result of this incident, according to the release.
He is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 14, 2021.
