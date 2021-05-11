Council member urges USPS to reopen Buckeye neighborhood post office

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland council member is publicly calling for the United States Postal Service to immediately reopen the Buckeye neighborhood post office following an abrupt closure.
Councilman Blaine Griffin was joined by residents and advocate groups to urge the U.S. Postal Service to reopen the neighborhood facility.
The Buckeye post office, located on East 130th Street, closed approximately eight months ago, leaving residents with one less option for mail service.
“The United States Post Office closure has tremendously impacted the ability of the residents in the Buckeye-Shaker and Woodland Hills community and 44120 zip code to pay bills, fill prescriptions and get other medical support, do business and stay in touch with their family,” Councilman Griffin said. “This post office is especially important to seniors and fragile residents. This is totally unacceptable and we demand answers.”
United States Sen. Sherrod Brown also sent a letter in support of Councilman Griffin and his ward residents.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.