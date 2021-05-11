Driver’s BAC nearly 3x the legal limit in deadly Bedford crash

BEDFORD, Ohio (WOIO) - A 28-year-old woman was killed in January after losing control of her vehicle and crashing into multiple cars at a dealership.
Bedford police now say Janelle Black, of Cleveland, had a blood alcohol content of .239 and also had marijuana and Lorazepam in her blood.
On Jan. 9, Black was speeding eastbound on Rockside Road around 11:30 p.m.
Black lost control of her car, went airborne and slammed onto vehicles at the the Bedford Nissan Dealership at Rockside Road and Broadway Avenue.
The violent impact actually dislodged the engine from her car, said police.
EMS transported Black to MetroHealth Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Nobody else was injured in the accident.
