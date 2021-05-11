Driver’s BAC nearly 3x the legal limit in deadly Bedford crash

(Source: Bedford police)
By Julia Bingel | May 11, 2021 at 11:32 AM EDT - Updated May 11 at 11:40 AM

BEDFORD, Ohio (WOIO) - A 28-year-old woman was killed in January after losing control of her vehicle and crashing into multiple cars at a dealership.

Bedford police now say Janelle Black, of Cleveland, had a blood alcohol content of .239 and also had marijuana and Lorazepam in her blood.

On Jan. 9, Black was speeding eastbound on Rockside Road around 11:30 p.m.

Black lost control of her car, went airborne and slammed onto vehicles at the the Bedford Nissan Dealership at Rockside Road and Broadway Avenue.

The 28-year-old woman died in a car accident in Bedford. (Source: Family)

The violent impact actually dislodged the engine from her car, said police.

Accident happened around 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 9. (Source: Bedford police)

EMS transported Black to MetroHealth Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

28-year-old woman dies in car accident in Bedford. (Source: Bedford police)

Nobody else was injured in the accident.

