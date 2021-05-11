Fairview Park mom accused of driving drunk wrong way on I-90 with toddler in court Tuesday

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - A Fairview Park mom accused of driving drunk with her child in the car is set to face a judge Tuesday.
27-year-old Tarren Yuschak of Fairview Park was busted driving the wrong way on I-90 on May 5.
Police say that several people called 911 after allegedly seeing Yuschak behind the wheel on I-90 in the westbound lanes between Avon and Columbia Road.
One driver says they swerved to avoid Yuschak and ended up in a ditch. That driver was not injured.
Captain Gerald Vogel of the Westlake Police Department says she took a field sobriety test and also a breathalyzer. She tested more than double the legal limit in Ohio, her BAC was .165.
A Westlake Office was able to spot her from going the wrong way from the eastbound lanes, “He tried to use his emergency lights, sirens, and a spotlight -- actually spotlighting her face to get her attention. So she did a whole U-turn on the highway, ended up going the other way. Now our officer had to flip back around and try and find her again,” Captain Vogel said.
Police arrested Yuschak in the driveway of her home on W. 210th Street.
Officers impounded Yuschak’s vehicle and took the toddler to an area hospital. The child was not injured during the incident.
Yuschack is charged with an OVI and child endangering.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.