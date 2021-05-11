The industries hiring the most right now, according to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Where are the jobs? As the state moves to bring more Ohioans off unemployment and into the work force, officials say there are plenty of open positions that need filled.
But what industry are the jobs in? And why are some people so reluctant still to return to work?
19 investigates went to find answers to those questions.
Where are they? According to numbers from the state, the most job openings are for positions working as a laborer, material mover or stalk person.
Second biggest need right now is for home health aids, followed by customer service representatives.
The openings are just one reason why Gov. Mike Dewine said the state will again require people to prove they are looking for a job before collecting unemployment.
Professor Michael Goldberg at Case Western said it’s a step in the right direction, but might not however solve employers’ worker shortage issue.
“Employers can’t just sit back and expect that a flood of people are going to come back to work at the same wage they were paying before,” Goldberg said.
Plus, if you’re looking for a job in a very specific field, the job search gets harder.
For example, only two results pop up when you search in the GIS or Geographic information systems area.
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said last week that she has hopes the country will reach full employment for everyone by next year.
“I believe we will reach full employment next year, but today’s numbers also show that we’re not yet finished,” she said. “With the top line unemployment rate you see, doesn’t include the many millions of Americans who were not seeking work.”
Many of those people not yet seeking, Yellen says, are mothers who cannot afford to leave their children who haven’t started back to school yet.
She says at the start of the pandemic, 4.2 million women dropped out of the labor force. Nearly two million have not yet returned.
In Ohio, child care workers are in the top 10 professions needed.
Companies are looking for more than 6,300 child care workers right now.
