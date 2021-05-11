Jury selection begins in trial for the brother of Olympic gymnast Simone Biles

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Jury selection is scheduled to begin Tuesday morning in the trial for the brother of Olympic gymnast Simone Biles.
Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Joan Synenberg will preside over Tevin Biles-Thomas’s trial.
Biles-Thomas is charged in connection with a triple homicide on Dec. 31, 2018.
Cleveland police said Biles-Thomas shot multiple people at a New Year’s Eve Party near Denison Avenue and W. 54th Street.
Delvante Johnson, 19, and Toshaun Banks, 21, were pronounced dead at the scene.
Devaughn Gibson, 23, died at a local hospital.
Biles-Thomas has pleaded not guilty to six counts of murder, three counts of voluntary manslaughter, five counts of felonious assault and one count of perjury.
Simone Biles has released the below statement about her brother.
“The relentless persistence of Cleveland Police Homicide detectives helped secure an indictment in this case,” said Cuyahoga County Prosecutor O’Malley. “It is through their hard work that we can begin to seek justice for these victims.”
