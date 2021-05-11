Lake County transit service to have hiring events Tuesday, Thursday

PAINSVILLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lake County transit service, Laketran needs drivers and will be holding hiring events Tuesday, Thursday.
Laketran is holding two hiring this week, one on Tuesday and the other on Thursday.
The transit service is looking for 12 bus drivers.
Interviews are at Laketran headquarters on Lakeshore Boulevard in Painsville Township.
The interviews will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm on Tuesday.
Those interested will need a valid driver’s license to be considered.
Company officials say that job offers could be made on the spot.
