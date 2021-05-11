Northeast Ohio Weather: Coldest day of the week today then a slow warming trend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The air mass has gotten a little colder today. Low pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere is north of Cleveland this morning. It is tracking east. Afternoon temperatures today will only be in the lower to middle 30s. We should be at least 70 degrees this time of year. A mix of sunshine and clouds. Northwest winds at 10-20 mph making for blustery conditions. A weak disturbance tracks in later this afternoon. I put in for isolated showers mainly east of Cleveland. A partly cloudy sky tonight. We will fall into the 30s overnight. Frost potential is there away from the lakeshore. Dry tomorrow with high temperatures in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. A little warmer Thursday with sunshine. Afternoon temperatures in the lower to middle 60s.