Northeast Ohio Weather: Cool weather in the short term, finally warming by the week’s end

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - High pressure will be our dominant weather-maker over the coming days, keeping things quiet and dry.
Unfortunately, we’re still lacking in the warmth department.
Temperatures will fall down into the 30s tonight, allowing for some patchy frost formation, particularly away from the lakeshore.
If you have agricultural interests, please take measures to protect your tender vegetation tonight.
We won’t thaw out much on Wednesday afternoon.
Highs will only climb into the upper 50s.
While temperatures will gradually warm up by the end of the week, it’s going to be a very slow progression.
Expect highs in the low 60s Thursday and Friday.
We’ll finally warm into the mid 60s by Saturday.
By Sunday, we’re forecasting highs in the mid to upper 60s.
