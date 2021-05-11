Ohio attorney general joins nationwide call to stop launch of Instagram version for kids

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and dozens of other top law enforcement officers from around the country sent a letter to Mark Zuckerberg asking him not to launch a version of Instagram geared towards use among children.
Yost is one of 44 officials and state attorneys general to sign the letter addressed to the CEO of Facebook, who also owns Instagram, claiming the youth-orientated social media platform leaves children vulnerable to online predators and exploitation.
“Facebook and Instagram already have too much control over what we see, hear and buy, and when you add in the dangers of online predators and cyberbullying, it’s unsafe for children,” Ohio Attorney General Yost said. “Until Mr. Zuckerberg can prove that he’s doing more to police these platforms, he needs to stay away from our kids.”
According to reports, developers are planning to build a version of the photo-sharing platform aimed at allowing children under the age of 13 to safely use Instagram.
