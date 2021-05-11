Ohio casinos see major boost in revenue

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio casinos are hitting the jackpot in recent months in both revenue and visitors. In some cases, casino revenue is hitting pre-pandemic levels.
According to recent revenue reports by the Ohio Casino Control Commission, casinos pulled in a total of $91,637,918 in March of this year, compared to $81,079,355 in March 2019.
The total revenue statewide for casinos in April 2021 was $92,556,028, compared to $70,579,701 in April 2019.
“As the city continues to open up and more businesses open up, there’s more reason to come downtown, which helps with visitation. Out of thistle and downtown, we’re seeing people are just more comfortable in coming back,” said Chad Barnhill, chief operating officer of JACK Entertainment.
Barnhill added, “We’re getting back to the spot we were pre-pandemic, and that’s what we all hope for, right? We all want to get back to living our lives normally. We want to get back to being able to greet people and shake hands and do those types of things that are normal for us.”
Barnhill admits the increase isn’t luck. He attributes it to a combination of vaccinations, the decrease in COVID cases, and stimulus payments. He also recognizes casinos and racinos have been one of the few entertainment options for people.
“We also want to see, you know, the businesses surrounding our businesses continuing to open up and make sure it’s an experience for everyone,” said Barnhill.
Barnhill says team members take every precaution in cleaning each of their facilities. He says he’s optimistic that the numbers will continue to increase heading into the summer months.
The Jack Casino’s will be holding job fairs on the following days:
JACK Thistledown Racino’s job fair will on Thursday, May 13 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., and on Friday, May 14 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
JACK Cleveland Casino’s job fair will be on Tuesday, May 18 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Will be offering up to $1,000 signing bonuses for anyone who accepts a position.
- JACK is looking to fill over 250 job openings and opportunities range from servers, cooks, environmental services, security, dealers, and cage cashiers.
- Both full-time and part-time positions are available.
- Interviews will be conducted on-site and job offers will be made the same day.
- Interested attendees can reserve an interview prior to the event but walk-ins will be welcome.
- Interested candidates can apply to attend through the career website, www.jackentertainment.com/careers
