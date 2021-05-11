Ohio governor to sign bill into law that will provide $465 million in rent, utility assistance

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is expected to sign a bill into law that will provide millions of dollars to Ohioans for rent and utility assistance during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The governor is scheduled to host a bill-signing ceremony at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.
Once House Bill 167 becomes law, approximately $465 million will be appropriated to provide emergency assistance to Ohioans for both rental and utility payments.
The legislation was sponsored by Republican State Rep. Scott Oelslager, of North Canton, and was passed by both the House and Senate in April.
“I am very pleased with the due diligence over in the Senate on swiftly passing this utility and rental aid we’re providing Ohioans who desperately need it due to financial burdens from the pandemic,” said Rep. Oelslager.
