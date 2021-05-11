Ohio looks to revive slumping vaccination numbers with one-and-done Johnson & Johnson shot

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Vaccinations have slowed so much that Ohio will use only 20% of its vaccine doses this week, banking the other 80% or giving the doses to other states.
Vaccinations appear to be picking up this week, however, as people are now coming to the Wolstein Center for the next week for one main reason.
“The one-shot,” says Imani Carthon. “Get the one shot and I’m going to be done with it.”
“To get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. I hate needles, so I just wanted to get the one,” says Deirdra Lightning-Whitted. “Some of the people that I know that are nurses and work at hospitals, they tell me there are no side-effects so I figured I better go ahead and do it.”
“I figured it was a one-shot deal,” says Frank Molnar. “Just get it done today.”
These people are coming to the Wolstein Center despite the side effect controversy surrounding the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The CDC put the vaccine on hold last month while it looked at those side effects, severe blood clots in six women of the 7 million doses administered.
“I’m not a big fan of vaccines, but I’m a big fan of safety,” says LaFayette Carthon.
Now, there’s no appointment necessary for anyone 18 years old and older to make it even easier to get the shot.
Gov. Mike DeWine said there’s no magic number for vaccinations in Ohio, but he says every Ohioan who gets vaccinated makes the state safer.
“Every person that gets vaccinated, that’s one person who, in all likelihood is not going to get it, not going to spread it, not going to pass it,” the governor says.
For LaFayette Carthon, he looks at the greater good
“We want to get the country back on track, the economy back rolling, and I think this is going to be helpful,” he says.
The Wolstein Center will provide the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine through next Monday until it goes back to the second shot of Pfizer next Tuesday. The Wolstein mass vaccination site is scheduled to wrap up by May 31.
